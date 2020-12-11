Azerbaijan’s Victory Parade through lens of Baku Media Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 10, a Victory parade dedicated to Victory in the Patriotic War has been held at Azadlig Square, Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan attended the Victory parade.

Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev awarded with “Zafar” Order, was the commander of the Victory parade dedicated to the magnificent Victory in Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War-“The Iron Fist ”operation.

The parade featured more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 military hardware, including the state-of-the-art military equipment, missiles and artillery systems, air defense systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade also featured part of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army from the destroyed enemy during the Patriotic War.

News.Az