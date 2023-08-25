Azerbaijan's Zabukh village has necessary social infrastructure, official says

Azerbaijan's Zabukh village has necessary social infrastructure, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today 20 families of 88 people have moved to Zabukh village of Lachin district, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan Fuad Huseynov told journalists, News.Az reports.

The official noted that construction work in Zabukh village started in February this year and was completed in August.

“At the initial stage, 223 modern private houses were built in Zabukh village, as well as all necessary social infrastructure was provided," Huseynov added.

The ceremony of seeing off the first residents of Zabukh was held in the Gobupark-3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on Friday.

According to the composition of families, 4 of them were provided with two-room apartments, 4 with three-room apartments, 8 with four-room apartments, 4 with five-room apartments. These families temporarily resided in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as Absheron district.

News.Az