Azerbaijan’s Zangilan has potential to become major regional logistics center: Official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Zangilan has the potential to become a major logistics center in the region, said Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangezur economic region.

He made the remarks at an international conference on the topic "International transport and logistics corridors: Development impulses from Zangilan,” held in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan city, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev also pointed out that the Azerbaijani state continues to successfully implement the Great Return program in the country’s liberated territories.

“So far, as many as 871 people (175 families) have been relocated to Aghali village in Zangilan district. According to the Great Return state program, three cities, five towns, and twenty-four villages will be created in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan between 2022 and 2026. Zangilan will be transformed into a transit hub. Furthermore, the groundwork for a new route in Aghband for the development of commerce and transportation relations with Iran was established,” he added.

News.Az