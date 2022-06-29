Azerbaijan’s Zangilan hosts int'l conference on water management

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on “Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management” kicked off the “smart village” of Aghali in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district.

The conference has been organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources with the support of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Karabakh Revival Fund, News.Az reports.

The hybrid-format event brings together representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan and influential international organizations, and experts. The conference will focus on the mobilization of efforts to achieve the goals and objectives of sustainable development in the field of water resources, and the establishment of international dialogue to address this issue on both global and regional scales.

Addressing the conference, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhar Babayev informed the participants about the projects implemented in the liberated Azerbaijani territories for the restoration of ecosystems and infrastructure and hydrometeorological observation systems, the establishment of environmental monitoring stations, planting of greenery, reforestation measures, and the assessment of water sources.

The conference participants were also briefed on the environmental terrorism committed by Armenia, the damage inflicted to natural objects, the continuing savage pollution of the Okhchuchay River and other water basins by Armenia, and the elimination of the consequences of environmental terrorism.

