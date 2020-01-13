Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Zaretska claims silver at Karate 1-Series A Santiago

Azerbaijani fighter Irina Zaretska has won silver at the Karate 1-Series A Santiago in the capital of Chile.

She secured the medal after losing to Italian Silvia Semeraro in the women’s 68kg final.

The Olympic qualifying tournament featured more than 466 karate fighters from 65 countries.

News.Az


