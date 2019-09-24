Azerbajiani, Armenian FMs hold meeting in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan took place in New York Sept. 23, spokespers

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk participated in the meeting.

At the meeting, the ministers just exchanged views on the existing talks with the understanding that OSCE MG co-chairs need to expand their efforts to bring peace to the region and respect to international norms, principles, and orders in the region.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

