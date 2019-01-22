Azercell awards another 25 students this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leader of mobile communication market in Azerbaijan, has selected the winners of Student Bursary Program for the academic year 2019,

This year, 25 students were honored the title of Azercell Bursars upon multi-staged selection process. Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of Azercell Telecom and Eldar Gojayev, Chief for Academic Affairs of Sabah Groups under the Ministry of Education joined the event, organized by the company on January 21. In his speech, Vahid Mursaliyev underlined the high-standing consistency, sustainability and transparency in corporative social responsibility policy of Azercell. He also noted that the Annual Student Bursary and Internship Programs implemented by the company are investments in the professional development of our youth.

Notably, 1398 students applied to Azercell’s Student Bursary Program and the selection process covered three stages. The first stage was the evaluation of students’ online application forms and documents. In the second stage, 759 students took online tests to demonstrate their level of logical thinking and English language proficiency. 66 successful students were invited to face-to-face interviews. Applicants were evaluated based on several criteria, such as their academic skills, world outlook and aspirations towards science and education. In addition to a monthly stipend of AZN 200, the winners will have a chance to enrich their knowledge about telecommunications, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, receive various trainings, as well as take internship opportunity at Azercell. It is worth noting that, 9 of the bursars were selected from universities in Baku, while 7 were selected from those in regions and the others from SABAH students within the framework of memorandum between Azercell and Sabah Groups.

The aim of the Azercell Bursary Program is to encourage the successful students and young talents with outstanding academic achievements, support the professional growth of the students with high potential. Remarkably, the program has been held every year since 2008 to date, there are more than 180 students from various universities of Azerbaijan who bear the honorary name of an Azercell bursar.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 per cent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az