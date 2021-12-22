Azercell Business organized webinars for its corporate customers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aiming to support initiatives for the development of corporate customers, Azercell Business has successfully carried out the next project in that direction. Thus, online webinars on two hot topics were held for the members of “Azercell Business Club”. The webinars on "Leadership" and "Customer Oriented Service Culture" were joined by over 100 individuals, both from government agencies, private companies, commercial organizations, and financial institutions. The webinars were primarily focused on effective leadership and transformation of companies in today's rapidly changing business world.

The webinar on "Leadership" discussed key drivers of being a successful leader, distinguishing features of an effective leader, as well as activities leading to team motivation and development. Participants were also enlightened about the methods of leadership development, measuring employee performance and goal setting, techniques for transforming a group into a real team, and proper communication with co-workers.

The webinar on "Customer Oriented Service Culture" informed the virtual audience on ways to reach customer satisfaction. Discussing the essentials necessary to provide high-quality customer service, the trainer also stressed the key role of effective communication. Information was also provided on how to achieve excellence in customer satisfaction, the highest level of service, and standards for responding to inquiries.

The online webinars were conducted by Aynur Abbasova, a senior specialist of Azercell Academy, and Lala Abdurahmanova, a trainer, consultant, and coach invited by the Academy. The trainers answered numerous questions on the topics.

Over the years of successful activity, Azercell Business has provided services that support the development of its corporate customers, allowing them to render high-quality customer service by effectively and conveniently managing their business from anywhere in the country. Azercell Business, which has always supported the development and digital transformation of its customers, will continue such activities in various directions in the future.

For more information about Azercell Business, please visit https://www.azercell.com/en/corporate.html or contact the Call Center (* 6050) for Azercell corporate clients.

News.Az