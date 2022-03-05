Azercell congratulated the winners of Bursary and Internship Programs (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

22 qualifying students will receive a monthly stipend of 200 AZN from Azercell

Aiming to support personal and professional development of the young generation, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, has announced the winners of the Student Bursary and Internship Programs. Meeting with the students at the award ceremony on March 3, 2022 the company's management congratulated the winners, emphasizing that Azercell has always contributed to the development of the talented and gifted youth.

It should be noted that the assessment results of the project applied by 180 people were identified on the basis of a four-stage selection, and as a result, 22 students were awarded the title of Azercell scholar and intern. The company will provide these students with a stipend of 200 manats by the end of the academic year.

Moreover, the talented young people will be able to improve their knowledge and skills in the related field appropriate for them in the frame of the Internship Program. During this year, program participants will join the professional team of Azercell as interns, gaining an opportunity to develop their competencies by participating in the real tasks and projects of the company. As part of the internship program, the interns will also participate in a number of trainings conducted by the certified trainers of Azercell Academy.

During the meeting, the representatives of various departments of Azercell spoke about the characteristic features of their professions, answered the questions of the students. The participants of Azercell's Bursary and Internship Program were presented the awards at the end of the event.

It is worth mentioning that students from various educational institutions were awarded the stipend within the Student Bursary Program implemented by “Azercell Telecom” LLC since 2009. So far, 257 students, including the winners of the Student Bursary Program 2022 studying bachelors and masters at various universities in Azerbaijan, have been selected as Azercell Fellows. Students who fought for the freedom of our motherland during Second Karabakh War freezing their education, were also supported under this program of Azercell last year. Benefiting from the Internship Program of the company, 254 students took internships at Azercell, and 34 of them were employed by the company since 2007.

It should be noted that Azercell closely cooperates with a range of leading universities, implementing various projects aimed at professional development of students, their involvement in innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as the development of scientific, technical and educational base of universities.

Following the developments in the education system of Azerbaijan, Azercell intends to further strengthen cooperation with universities and continues to support the talented youth in their professional growth.

News.Az