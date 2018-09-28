Azercell continues free English courses for media representatives this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pprofessional reporters working in print, electronic and broadcast media are eligible to apply for the courses scheduled to commence in October

Focused on the development of media representatives, improvement of their professional skills, building international relations and facilitation of their easy access to the sources in English “Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to announce special English language courses for journalists. The professional reporters working in print, electronic and broadcast media are eligible to apply for the courses scheduled to commence in October. In order to join the courses, journalists with at least one year professional experience are required to submit 3 articles released on media outlets and a copy of journalist card by email to azercell.press@azmemo.info within 2 weeks. The visually conducted lessons will be held twice a week by qualified English language instructors.

It is worth noting that hundreds of media representatives have participated in specialized English courses organized by Azercell.

Notably, Azercell has provided its support towards the initiatives of the media outlets from the first day of its activity. The company carries out projects which contribute to the professional development of the journalists and continues to organize courses and training events, in short, the projects that boost the development of the journalism in the country.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

