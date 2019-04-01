Azercell continues free ophthalmological check-ups on Novruz Holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Mobile Eye Clinic” is one of the important social projects supported by “Azercell Telecom” LLC.

During its course of activity, the clinic has visited orphanages, nursing homes for the elderly and schools located not only in Baku, but also in various regions of Azerbaijan and has provided free medical service to more than 7500 people. Only in 2018, “Mobile Eye Clinic” provided medical check-ups to 1368 people.

Clinic’s next visit was arranged to “Gunarzi Care Center” under the Public Union for “Child and Youth Development Support” in Neftchala, during Novruz holidays. 65 people suffering from eye diseases received free ophthalmological check-up. Besides, some patients were assigned prescriptions and provided with eyeglasses as well.

Notably, “Mobile Eye Clinic” which was established with the view to carry out examination and treatment of children who are deprived of parental care provides the free service to elderly, low-income families and the internally displaced people as well. With the support of Azercell, all the examination and treatment services are conducted by “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union.

