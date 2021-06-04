Azercell creates new career opportunities for the students

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator participated in the next career exhibition

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, which has been supporting the professional and personal development of the younger generation throughout its activities, participated in a career exhibition on June 2, 2021 at the Khazar University’s “Dunya” School. Specialists of Azercell's Human Capital Management Department met with participants of the exhibition and answered their questions. Participants of the event received detailed information about the vacancies, internship and scholarship programs traditionally organized for students each year, staff selection and recruitment processes in the company.

It should be noted that, Azercell regularly participates in career fairs, supporting young people looking for job corresponding to their skills and knowledge. The company also joined the X Alumni-Career Exhibition organized online by the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University on May 25, 2021. More than 200 vacancies and about 300 internships were presented at the exhibition, which was attended by 63 government agencies and private companies.

Azercell, which has always contributed to the development of education in Azerbaijan and cooperates with prestigious universities in our country, will continue to work in this direction in the future.

News.Az