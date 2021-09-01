Azercell designs a special alphabet dedicated to the legacy of great Nizami

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the 880th anniversary of the great poet and genius thinker Nizami Ganjavi, 2021 was declared the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" by the order of the President Mr. Ilham Aliyev. The country's leading mobile operator "Azercell Telecom" LLC has also taken an initiative in this direction and implemented an interesting project. The company has designed a special alphabet dedicated to the creativity of Nizami Ganjavi, one of the most prominent classics of world literature. The alphabet, which reflects Nizami's works, serves to study and promote the rich legacy of the great poet.

The letters of the alphabet, made in an interesting style, reflect the heroes of the poems included in the "Khamsa" of the great Nizami, the famous images in these Works, and the people who played a special role in the life of the poet. For example, the letter "A" represents the poet's first wife, the Kipchak beauty Afaq. The letter "B" implies the Sassanid ruler Bahram and "F" stands for Fitna from "Seven beauties", "İ" glorifies the mighty commander Alexander. Each of the letters is decorated with miniatures in accordance with the named characters.

Using the alphabet, which reflects the heritage of Nizami, it is possible to create different words from these specially designed letters and share them on social networks. All you have to do is visit https://www.nizami880.az/

Alphabet letters can also be obtained in the "gif" section of social networks such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram using the keywords "Nizami880" or "Azercell", as well as through https://t.me/addstickers/azercell in the sticker section of the Telegram app.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has also launched various initiatives dedicated to the famous classic during the “Year of Nizami”. Excerpts from Nizami Ganjavi's poems and words of advice were regularly shared on the social network accounts of the company and held competitions reflecting the poet's creativity.

Recently, in cooperation with Azercell, @alex.ivanchak, who has a large audience on TikTok, created a magnificent portrait of the genius thinker using Rubik's cubes. 400 cubes were used to create the portrait.

The news about the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" doesn’t end there. Azercell continues to prepare various prize competitions and campaigns for its subscribers. Therefore, keep an eye on the pages of the leading mobile operator of the country on social networks.

