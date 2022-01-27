“Azercell Hackathon 2022” winners announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Azercell Hackathon 2022” initiated and organized by “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been concluded. Young fellows of different skills and competencies competed to find the best solution to the given technological tasks. Committed to its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives", “Azercell Telecom” LLC aims to create opportunities for young programmers to test their knowledge in a competitive environment, to pitch themselves and facilitate the development of various solutions, innovative products, and services.

12 teams comprised of 36 individuals took part in the “Azercell Hackathon 2022” competition held on January 22-23. Throughout the competition, the participants were supported by Azercell's professional IT and Recruitment teams.

It should be noted that while more than 30 teams applied for participation in this contest, only 12 of them successfully passed the selection round to qualify for the competition. The developers presented their technological solution for the set tasks at the end of assigned time on January 23.

The final stage of the competition took place on January 25 at ADA University, when the participating teams made their final presentations to the jury. The teams that fulfilled the task in accordance with the required criteria and with the highest result were declared the winners.

So, the team “Enigma” has taken the first, the team “Fayda” the second, and the team “Code Geass” 3rd place. The winners were awarded AZN 3,000, AZN 1,500 and valuable gifts, respectively.

The organizational support at the award ceremony was provided by ADA University.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC congratulates the winners and wishes them success in their future endeavors. The company strives to promote education, innovative thinking, and the acquisition of competitive knowledge by the youth, and will continue supporting initiatives and projects in this direction.

News.Az

News.Az