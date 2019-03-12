Azercell has joined the “Cyber Security Week”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC conducts regular trainings on “Safe Internet” in regions

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan will hold the first International “Cyber Security Week” in Baku on March 11-15. The event aims to increase awareness in the field of cyber security, ensure the formation of information security culture and protection of information processes. One of the major topics at “Cyber Security Week” is to ensure safety of children in virtual world . “Azercell Telecom” LLC, which has wide experience in this field, is one of active participants of the event. Within Cyber Security framework, Azercell organizes trainings for children on safe use of internet. Thus, a workshop on “Internet safety and digital citizenship” has already been held in Shamkir on March 4-7 by “Azerbaijan Teacher Development Center” with the support of Azercell. It is worth nothing, that 166 schoolchildren, 38 teachers and parents has participated in this training.

The workshops raise awareness about the threats encountered on the Internet, which has become an integral part of children’s lives as well as adults’.

The schoolchildren are informed about the notion of cyber security, level and causes of internet threats. With hundreds of participants, these trainings inform schoolchildren about the notion of cyber security, level and causes of internet threats, provide detailed information about internet safety, safe conditions at home and possible issues that children might face. The children are introduced to safe portals and they are taught how to use safe search engines. Such trainings provide information about the ways of strugling with dangerous games, calls for extremism, stealing financial and private information. They also give recommendations to parents and teachers about protection of devices from cyber threats, cyber security of login, passwords and safe methods of information sharing, effective use of internet, distribute booklets which include the list of safe internet resources for children and the fundamentals of safe internet usage.

Notably, such trainings have been held in different regions of Azerbaijan for schoolchildren, parents and teachers at the initiative of Azercell will be held regularly by the company in the future.The next training within the framework of cyber security week will be held by Azercell in Ganja on March 11-15.

There is a growing need for parental control programs on the internet, as the number and scope of cyber threats expand around the world. In this regard, “Azercell Plus Security” program, which has been launched 3 years ago, is of significant importance. The Program covers “Universal Protection”, “Protection for Android” and “Parental Control” services, that are aimed for the safety of children on the internet. This program also allows parents to track the posts and changes in their children’s friend list on social networks, be aware of the groups they join, reveal their locations and create a safe space for them.

“Cyber Security Week” also aims to boost the national cyber security capacity-building and increase awareness in the field of cyber security. The week will also feature a series of forums, events and competitions with the support of various organizations.

