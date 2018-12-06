Azercell introduces new Exclusive on New Year Eve

+ ↺ − 16 px

To ensure convenience of its subscribers and to provide them with a wide range of products, "Azercell Telecom" LLC tends to increase the number of Exclusive Shops.

The new shop offers most of the operations provided by customer service centers of the company. The qualified sales representatives will assist customers with optimal decisions, service activations and with other inquiries. They will be able to make payments on their mobile numbers, obtain various devices and accessories and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit.

Following its tradition with other Exclusive Shops, Azercell has announced a special campaign on an opening day. Thus, any customer who purchases a new smartphone from the new Exclusive Shop during seven days from this date will get a bonus of 150 AZN for calls and data usage on his/her Azercell number.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Ave., at 5 Bulbul Ave., Apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Ave. and at 556/57 Bakhtiyar Vahabzade Str., 3005 Javadkhan Str.), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Str., H. Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (at 92/2 Apt. 30, Sergey Yesenin Str.), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Str.), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Ave. and 12 Gabala Str.), Sumgayit (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets), Shamakhi (at 1 Aghamirzali Ahmadov Str.), Barda (at 8 Ismat Gayibov Str.), Ganja (at 149 Haydar Aliyev Avenue), Beylagan (at 265 Sardar Imraliyev str.), Aghjabedi (at 68 U.Hajibeyli ave.), and Gazakh (at 1A.Firuddin Shamoyev Str.).

