Azercell is a digital partner of the first Virtual Female Fest

The first Virtual Female Festival in Azerbaijan will be held on May 6-8 with the digital partnership of Azercell Telecom LLC. The event aimed to enlighten women in various fields, will be conducted on https://qadinfest.az platform.

Thus, the First Virtual Female Festival will discuss various topics of particular interest to women. Well-known experts will pitch online on topics such as career, education, health, beauty, psychology, behavior towards children, etc. during the three days. Moreover, the attendees will enjoy yoga, fitness, pilates, painting, kitchen, and other masterclasses. The agenda of the festival, which will be joined by local and international speakers, also includes self-development, protection of women's rights, social and other topics. Each day of the festival will end with performances by well-known and favorite artists.

Azercell will ensure the quality and speed of live broadcasts throughout this amazing festival. Besides, an online stand under the Azercell brand will be placed on the home page of https://qadinfest.az which will direct the visitors to the mobile operator's website.

One of the most interesting moments of the festival will be a quiz session. Thus, the participants who answer all the questions correctly will receive various valuable gifts. Azercell Telecom LLC, the digital partner of the festival, will also present an iPhone SE smartphone to one of the winners.

To join the first online women's festival, just register at https://qadinfest.az.You may follow news about the event on the festival's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/197724505153756 and Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/qadin_fest/. Participation in the festival is free.

News.Az