Azercell makes statement in regards to suspicious links and messages

Azercell Telecom LLC urges its subscribers not to respond to the offers considering purchasing of the Azercell mobile numbers from suspicious links and messages sent via WhatsApp, SMS and other channels. We would like to inform you that relevant content have no relation to Azercell.

In order to prevent possible fraudulent behavior Azercell strongly recommends to apply the company's official website www.azercellim.com , as well as Azercell Exclusive stores and official dealer network in order to obtain mobile numbers.

At the same time, the company advises its subscribers neither to respond suspicious calls and SMS, nor to use unofficial websites and other resources.

News.Az