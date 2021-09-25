Azercell Mobile Customer Care visits Shusha (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator has become the first to serve its customers in the liberated Karabakh

As the reconstruction and restoration works expand over the liberated historical lands of Azerbaijan, including ancient Shusha city, life in these territories is gradually improving and creating an opportunity for more and more people to visit and work there. Alongside its technical crew, providing uninterrupted mobile communication, Azercell’s customer services initiate complete support for subscribers already benefiting from Company’s network coverage.

In that regard, during September, 22-23 Azercell Mobile Customer Care Services have organized a long tour to the city of Shusha, allocating two separate days to provide a full range of customer services in the area. In the large square situated close to Govhar Agha Mosques, Executive Authority of the city of Shuhsa and just recently opened Karabakh hotel, Azercell Customer Care crew met with various subcribers currently located and working in Shusha. During this visit up to 200 subscribers, including military men, healthcare personnel, employees of various organizations and companies have received a service and over 50 various customer operations have been implemented by Azercell team. It should be noted that all the services and operations usually provided at Customer Service Centers of Azercell, including new acquisition, sim-card change and number restoration have been implemented free of charge for all subscribers of Shusha.

Currently Azercell continues to intensively build mobile telecom infrastructure, a necessary platform to contribute to the rapid development of the liberated territories. Establishing 2G / 3G / 4G backed radio-based stations in these territories, Azercell already provided the districts of Shusha, Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar, the settlements of Istisu, Hadrut and Sugovushan, as well as a range of villages and other areas of Khojavand and Lachin districts with high quality mobile services.

The main purpose of Azercell is to accelerate the expansion of the new generation network at full capacity in the liberated territories to provide the population returning to these territories with mobile data and advanced communication services. The visit of Azercell Mobile Customer Care to Shusha was the first in the long list of other tours to be realized in the other liberated regions in the soonest time.

News.Az