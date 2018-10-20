Azercell offers iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max with free Unlimited Internet!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aiming to make life easier by increasing its quality through telecommunications and innovative solutions and guaranteeing availability of the latest technologies for users, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the official presenter of iPhone X smartphones in Azerbaijan, is pleased to announce a favorable campaign in connection with iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max smartphones.

Thus, starting from October 19th, upon purchasing iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max from any Azercell Exclusive Shop or the Company’s Customer Care Center at the Fountains Square, customers will receive free unlimited internet for the period of 6 months. More detailed description of the present campaign’s terms and conditions is available through www.azercell.com site.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Ave., at 5 Bulbul Ave., Apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Ave. and at 556/57 Bakhtiyar Vahabzade Str., 3005 Javadkhan Str.), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Str., H. Aliyev Ave.), Mardakan (at 92/2 Apt. 30, Sergey Yesenin Str.), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Str.), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Ave. and 12 Gabala Str.), Sumgayit (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets), Shamakhi (at 1 Aghamirzali Ahmadov Str.), Barda (at 8 Ismat Gayibov Str.), Ganja (at 149 Haydar Aliyev Ave.), Beylagan (at 265 Sardar Imraliyev Str.) and Agjabadi (at 68 U. Hajibeyli Ave.).

It is worth noting that iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are the latest models of iPhone. Both smartphones are provided with Super Retina display. In addition, new iPhone models have the display operating at 120 GHz and support HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10.

Presenting the latest iPhone models together with a favorable campaign, Azercell continues to pursue its goal of bringing the best telecom products and multifunctional smartphones closer to its subscribers.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

