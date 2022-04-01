Azercell offers new iPhone 13 models in green with 50GB free internet package!

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc. in Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” starting right from April, 1 makes it possible to order a brand new iPhone devices. Azercell offers variety of the spectacular and the newest iPhone models such as iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Green, iPhone 13 mini Green, iPhone 13 Pro Alpine Green and iPhone 13 Pro Max Alpine Green now being available at Azercell Exclusive shops.

Delighting iPhone lovers, Azercell is pleased to provide an opportunity to experience the incredible speed of internet through Apple's next-generation devices with the highest quality 4G network in the country. The leading mobile operator presents 3-month subscription to 50GB internet pack to customers purchasing any of iPhone 13 Green and iPhone SE models.

In order to purchase the abovementioned Apple smartphones, subscriber needs to make a visit to any Azercell Exclusive shop starting from April, 1.

Bringing together the cutting-edge technology with user-friendly access, the latest iPhone models feature Super Retina XDR Displays, improved battery life thanks to larger batteries, more efficient A15 chip and faster charging system.

For more information, please head to:

https://bit.ly/smartphones_en

News.Az