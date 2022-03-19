Azercell offers new opportunities for students

+ ↺ − 16 px

The company participated in job fairs.

As one of the employers of choice in Azerbaijan, Azercell aspires to attract, develop and retain young talents, as well as contribute to increasing the knowledge and skills of the young people.

Thus, “Azercell Telecom” LLC joined a job fair held at Western Caspian University. The event, organized by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, aimed to assist employers in selecting personnel with the necessary qualification, profession, and experience in a short period of time.

Another significant platform recently attended by Azercell Telecom was the job fair organized within the “IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional” Certificate and “Google Data Analytics Professional” Certificate development programs. The exhibition where enterprises and organizations were looking out for specialists in data analytics and cyber security has been attended by more than 200 young people.

During the fairs, representatives of the Human Capital Management Department of Azercell informed the young jobseekers about the vacancies in the company, employment and internship terms, requirements for candidates and selection process, as well as scholarship programs available for students.

It is worth mentioning that for more than fifteen years dozens of talented young people studying at Azerbaijani universities have been awarded with Azercell Scholarship as well as gained valuable experience and benefitted from a range of trainings within the company’s Internship Programs each year.

