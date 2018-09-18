Azercell opens a new Exclusive Shop in Gandja

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to expand its chain of Exclusive Shops across Baku and regions with the view to provide convenience for its customers. On September 18th, the company introduced Exclusive Shop with a new concept at 149 Haydar Aliyev Avenue in Gandja. On the occasion of the opening of Gandja Exclusive Shop, Azercell has announced a new smartphone campaign for all customers to be effective till September 27. Thus, any customer who purchases of a new smartphone from Gandja Exclusive Shop during this period will get a bonus of AZN 150 as call minutes and internet data on his/her Azercell number.

Notably, the new shop has been provided with all the necessary facilities and equipment to ensure high standard services for customers. Here, the customers can learn about any product, test them right on the spot with the help of qualified sales representatives; they may obtain various devices (MiFi, USB modem etc.) and accessories, and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. There is an opportunity to execute most of the operations provided by customer service centers of the company.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Ave., at 5 Bulbul Ave., Apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Ave. and at 556/57 Bakhtiyar Vahabzade Str., 3005 Javadkhan Street), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Str., H. Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (at 92/2 Apt. 30, Sergey Yesenin Str.), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Str.), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Ave. and 12 Gabala Str.), Sumgait (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets), Shamakhi (at 1 Aghamirzali Ahmadov Str.) and Barda (8 Ismat Gayibov Str.).

