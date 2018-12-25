Azercell opens its 20th Exclusive Shop

+ ↺ − 16 px

The company has launched 2 campaigns for subscribers in Tartar district on New Year’s Eve

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has reached its goal of increasing the number of Exclusive Shops by the end of 2018 to ensure convenience for its subscribers. The company has introduced its 20th Exclusive Shop in the district of Tartar. Located at 47 Haydar Aliyev Avenue, Tartar Exclusive is the 13th regional shop of the company.

The head of Tartar District Executive Authority, Mustagim Mammadov, took part at the opening of the exclusive store.

Starting from December 25th, the shop will operate from 09:00 till 18:00 on Monday-Saturday (without a break) and from 09:00 till 15:00 on Sunday (without a break). The new shop is provided with all necessary conditions to render Azercell services. Here, the customers can execute most of the operations provided by customer service centers of the company, make payments for phone calls and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. The qualified sales representatives will help customers with different problems, such as making a good choice, activating services, etc.

Azercell followed its tradition with other Exclusive Shops and has announced a special campaign on an opening day. Thus, any customer who purchases a new smartphone from the new Exclusive Shop during seven days starting from December 25th will get a bonus of AZN 150 as call minutes. In addition, the shop will present 200 customers special gift coupons providing 50% discount on the purchase of cell number or accessories.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Ave., at 5 Bulbul Ave., Apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Ave. and at 556/57 Bakhtiyar Vahabzade Str., 3005 Javadkhan Street), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Str., H. Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (at 92/2 Apt. 30, Sergey Yesenin Str.), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Str.), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Ave. and 12 Gabala Str.), Sumgayit (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets), Shamakhi (at 1 Aghamirzali Ahmadov Str.), Barda (at 8 Ismat Gayibov Str.), Ganja (at 149 Haydar Aliyev Avenue), Beylagan (at 265 Sardar Imraliyev str.), Aghjabedi (at 68 U.Hajibeyli ave.), Gazakh (at 1A.Firuddin Shamoyev str.) and Sabirabad (at 60.Haydar Aliyev Avenue).

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

