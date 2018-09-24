Azercell organizes workshop for journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous Russian journalist Vitaly Leybin has explored the use of social networking technologies with media representatives in Azerbaijan

Famous Russian journalist Vitaly Leybin has explored the use of social networking technologies with media representatives in Azerbaijan

Specialized workshop for professional journalists was held with the initiative and active support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC in Baku. The aim of the seminar on "Technologies of social networks in professional media: formats, topics, restrictions" was to introduce innovations and trends in this field to media representatives, as well as to share experiences and opinions.

The Workshop was conducted by Vitaliy Leybin, a well-known Russian journalist, editor-in-chief of the magazine “Russkiy Reportyor”. Mr. Leybin who is famous in Russian and Ukrainian media for his researches made an interesting speech before his colleagues on the use of social media. The Workshop on “How can Professional journalists outperform amateurs and robots” presented the comparison between conventional and social media, their advantages and drawbacks. The journalists were trained on how to benefit from advantages provided by social media, to prepare professional articles, and lectures on methods of working with information and users for this purpose.

Furthermore, Vitaliy Leybin delivered a speech on self-media, in-media, and column. One of the most interesting topics of the workshop was “How to publish one story in 100 formats” where the participants studied the researches on the different options to reach the audience. The workshop was continued by group works. The participants had a practical approach on writing based on short video models and large database. The workshop was followed by the QA session. In the end, the journalists were awarded with certificates.

It is to note that, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has always closely cooperated with media representatives. For more than 10 years, with the support of Azercell, English language courses have been organized for dozens of journalists, seminars and training on interesting topics have been conducted by well-known trainers invited by Azercell from abroad to get acquainted with international journalism school and have an exchange of experiences.

News.az

News.Az