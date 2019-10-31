Azercell participates in another career fair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actively taking part in events enhancing youth employment in the country, “Azercell Telecom” LLC was represented by a special stand at the career fair, held on

It is worth to emphasize that, in May of the current year, as a part of its strategy leaning towards digitalization, Azercell for the first time announced admission for the paid internship program “Azercell Lab”. Students were granted with a unique opportunity to pursue a career in the professional environment undertaking internship in “IT-Lab” and “Business-Lab” incubation centers. Applying dynamic technologies throughout its operation, Azercell has provided the young residents of the labs with the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in the real projects of the company.

For six months, the interns have the best chance to work with the leading experts in the business and IT industry, get acquainted with the latest trends in the digital world. Also, in September, with the view to support students’ activities, Azercell Telecom announced call for applications of the Student Bursary Program for 2020. The winners of the program, which is held under the slogan “Discover the Digital World with Azercell”, will be chosen upon their academic knowledge, worldview, interest in science, education and etc. The winners will receive a monthly stipend of AZN 200 throughout the remaining period of their university studies. The evalutaion process of the Student Bursary Program has already started.

Follow the latest updates of Azercell’s Human Capital Management Department on the LinkedIn profile “Azercell Recruitment Team”!

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az