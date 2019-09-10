Azercell presenting innovative services at international exhibition “ITU Telecom World 2019”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is participating at the international exhibition-conference “ITU Telecom World 2019”, one of the most important events in the field of te

The exhibition, which takes place in Budapest, Hungary, is focused on demonstration of existing opportunities for faster implementation of innovations in ICT industry. Azerbaijan`s national pavilion is demonstrated at the exhibition. Along with organizations within the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, private companies operating in ICT sphere and start-ups, Azercell is also representing Azerbaijan. Here Azercell introduces the exhibitors with the new brand identity and its digitalization strategy, achievements in expansion of 4G network across the country, as well as with a wide range of innovative services offered to enterprises and individual customers.

The international event, which was organized by International Telecommunication Union taking place under the motto “Innovating together: connectivity that matters”. The central theme of “ITU Telecom World 2019” focuses on the need to promote collaboration across governments and organizations to ensure that digital technologies transform human lives positively.

“ITU Telecom World 2019” provides a unique opportunity to get familiar with ICT technologies, projects and resources from various countries and regions around the globe. The event showcases innovative development initiatives in ICT industry and facilitates partnership and investment opportunities.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az