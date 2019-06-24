Azercell presents its new brand identity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of the telecommunications sector of Azerbaijan, Azercell is stepping into the new era in its course of activity. The new brand identity of the company was revealed to the public at the event that took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center, with the participation of state and business officials, public figures and media representatives.

The digital concept of the strategic development aimed at building the company's business in line with the globalized world trends has also been announced at the event. The topic of transformation is particularly relevant for the sphere of high technologies, according to the Azercell’s CEO, Vahid Mursaliyev. "Telecommunications determine the rhythm of modern life as the most agile area. We have to change, in line with the changing world. We are glad to change. Changing means being alive. Changing means having a chance to become better, to surpass yourself today for smarter, faster you tomorrow. Our strategy changes towards digitalization. The center of our new digital world will be our customers. All these innovations are just to simplify their lives and provide permanent connectivity,” Vahid Mursaliyev emphasized.

Despite the fact that Azercell is already the choice of the majority of the country's residents and the leader of the local mobile telecom market, company has considered transformation vital in the new era of connectivity. Azercell is now facing its customers as an agile company for changes towards development, reflecting digitalization in daily life and processes. This transformation will be the bond in strengthening the existing emotional link between Azercell and its customers.

Unveiling the endless possibilities of the digital world through the new brand identity, Azercell declared the intention to significantly change people’s lives with the help of the modern technologies. The new logo, which will be the symbol of Azercell's agility and innovative spirit, embodies the movement and development by creating a link between the past and future and reflects the beginning of the new era in the company's history.

During the event held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, 360 degrees 3D mapping was shown for the first time in Azerbaijan. Also, Azercell hosted a concert "Under Digital Sky” with free entrance in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center, giving the audience the opportunity to listen the songs performed by well-known artists, such as Emin Agalarov, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, Nigar Jamal, Chingiz Mustafayev, Elnara Khalilova, Elshad Hose. Here, for the first time in Azerbaijan, approximately 300 drones displayed a spectacular show, creating an image of Azerbaijani flag and map, the old and new logos of Azercell.

To be identified as a customer-oriented company and a reliable partner will be Azercell's priorities in the new era. By providing innovative and digital solutions in the market, protecting data and privacy of its customers, Azercell is not only willing to meet their needs but also aims to be a step ahead of their expectations, as a successful company offering products and services that meet requirements of the latest trends.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az