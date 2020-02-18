Azercell supports development of Azerbaijan film industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell Telecom is a digital partner of the 5th Booktrailer Film Festival

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is the main partner of the Booktrailer Film Festival, traditionally held on April 23 - International Book Day to promote reading culture and the development of cinematography. As an active participant in projects and social initiatives supporting talented and creative young people, Azercell announces the “Best Mobile Booktrailer” nomination within the festival. A specially convened jury of the company will evaluate the booktrailers on any work of Azerbaijani authors recorded via mobile phone. The winner will receive an award of 1000 AZN from Azercell.

Please note that the Booktrailer Film Festival has been contributing to identifying new faces in the film industry for already four years. The festival was organized by actor and producer Ruslan Sabirly with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Mugham Center. "Promote a book, get promoted with a book!" is a slogan of the project. It plays an invaluable role in the preservation of historic and national cultural heritage, as well as the international recognition of Azerbaijani literature. Regardless of age, anyone can register on the official website of the festival (www.booktrailer.az) and enroll in the competition. The winners of the 5th Booktrailer Film Festival will be awarded a cash prize of 1000 AZN for the first place; 800 AZN for the second place and 500 AZN for the third place. Applications for the festival were called open as of February 2. The deadline for Booktrailers’ submission is April 1, 2020.

