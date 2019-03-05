Azercell supports “Learn to develop website within day” workshop for students

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first business incubator in Azerbaijan Barama İnnovation and Entrepreneurship Center, which is going to celebrate 10 years anniversary, continues its

Thus, “Owbike” startup held the workshop on how to develop a website within a day for students. The participants were trained on several skills, such as how to find out companies in need of websites, how to make market research, how to create website content for businesses correctly and how to offer the websites developed in “Owbike” system to the companies.

Training was followed with the discussions on advantages of the well-designed and visually appealing websites for companies, development of a proper content strategy and other hot topics. The workshop was aimed to teach the bases of “Content Management” to the students and assist them in their future activities in this field. “Owbike” will further continue to organize free workshops.

It is worth noting that, “Owbike”, the resident of Barama İnnovation and Entrepreneurship Center, is the scalable cloud-based website building system. The system allows the entrepreneurs to develop profitable websites of their own without any need for technical knowledge. Remarkably, Barama İnnovation and Entrepreneurship Center is a project established by Azercell with the view to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The center helps startups operating mainly in the field of information technologies to build their businesses.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

