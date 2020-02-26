Azercell supports the scholarship program of ADA University

+ ↺ − 16 px

Constantly supporting the development of information and communication technologies in Azerbaijan, Azercell pays special attention to the professional growth of qualified personnel in this area. This time, the leading mobile operator has supported personal and professional development of the distinguished students of the faculty of Information Technologies and Engineering at ADA University, by providing them scholarships.

The students were awarded at the “Academic Excellence Day” event organized at ADA University on February 21. Eventually four students were exempted from tuition fee by being honored with scholarship named after the world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist and founder of fuzzy logic theory Lotfi Zadeh. In addition, 22 students received 50%, and 23 students received 25% discount on tuition fee.

It should be recalled that “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been providing financial support to ADA University foundation since 2013. Being an initiator and active participant of social projects, Azercell has invested more than 19 million dollars in this direction throughout its operation period.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az