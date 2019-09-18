“Azercell Telecom” LLC accepting applications for Student Bursary Program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Standing out with its projects aimed at increasing the education level of the country, providing new opportunities for personal and professional development of the youth, “Azercell Telecom” LLC announces Student Bursary Program for 2020 year. It is worth to mention that more than 180 young people have been ordered the title of Azercell Bursars within this project, carried out by the company each year since 2009.

Students of the last two years of university education have the opportunity to try their knowledge in Azercell Student Bursary Program , which is held under the slogan “Discover the Digital World with Azercell”. The candidates will go through a three-step selection process.

The students will be evaluated based on several criteria, such as their academic skills, world outlook and aspiration towards science and education. In addition to a monthly stipend of AZN 200, the winners will have a chance to enrich their knowledge about telco market, get closer to the latest trends of the digital world, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, receive various trainings, as well as take internship opportunity at Azercell.

It should be noted that applications for participation in Azercell Student Bursary Program 2020 are now open and will be closed on October 16. İt is required to send the completed electronic application form, scanned version of the student ID card and Academic transcript to the e-mail address telebe@azercell.com.

Do not miss the opportunity to receive the title of Azercell Bursar in the new academic year!

For more information, please head to https://www.azercell.com/en/company/career/development_oportunities/bursary2020/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.1% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as 86.2% of population. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az