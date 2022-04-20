“Azercell Telecom” LLC named general sponsor of Baku Marathon-2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator invites all its subscribers to join the marathon!

“Azercell Telecom” LLC announces it will continue to sponsor Baku Marathon initiated and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The event firmly set in the country’s sport calendar will be held on May 15, 2022.

This year Baku Marathon marks its 5th anniversary. During these years Baku Marathon gathered thousand racing fans from both Azerbaijan and around the world under the motto “Win the Wind”. To celebrate the special edition the marathon will present the new route to healthy lifestyle fans. Thus, the start and finish lines of the marathon will be located in the same place. The participants will gather at the State Flag Square and cross a distance of 21 kilometers and return to this line. This will allow untrained participants to return to the start line if needed and meet the winners.

To participate in the competition, it is required to register by applying to the special points installed in "Ganjlik Mall", "28 Mall" and "Deniz Mall" or on the website www.marathon.az (detailed information: www.marathon.az). The final registration date is set for May 10, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been the general sponsor of Baku Marathon since 2017. This year, the marathon will be traditionally attended by the management of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, as well as its employees and corporate subscribers.

“Azercell”, which promotes a healthy lifestyle throughout its history, invites everyone to join Baku Marathon and wishes success to all participants!

