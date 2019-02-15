Azercell’s Barama Center starts new incubation program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Great opportunity to turn your innovative ideas into business

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to support the startups desiring to turn their innovative ideas into business. With the view to improve the entrepreneurial environment and develop a digital ecosystem in the country, the center with 10 years of experience now is pleased to start a new incubation program. The project aims to support emerging startups and give impetus to the improvement of their business through the provision of various resources and services. The program provides successful startups with free office support, professional consultation, training programs for a period of 6 months and gives them an opportunity to build strong relations with a professional business network. Information Technologies, Virtual games, Media, Medical Technologies (MedTech), Internet of Things (IoT), Financial Technologies (FinTech), Agricultural Technologies (AgTech), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing and Business Solutions, Insurance Solutions (Insurtech), Travel and Tourism (TravelTech) and Software as a Service (SaaS) are major fields of preference in the incubation program.

To join the Barama Incubation Program, applicants are required to fill in the online application form at https://gate.barama.az/registration.php. The deadline for submission of application is March 15th, 2019. First, the projects submitted for the program will be evaluated by Barama team and selected projects will be invited to the Barama office in March, where the qualified teams will need to pitch their projects with a business plan in the second stage of the selection process. Finally, the center will announce the qualified teams who will get a chance to realize their project at Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. Please, visit www.barama.az for more information about the program.

The center has supported startups since its establishment and hosted a number of events and carried out various projects aimed to develop the digital ecosystem in Azerbaijan. Supported by Azercell and PASHA Bank, Barama is currently one of the major startup incubation centers in the country and continues its successful activity in this direction.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

