Azercell’s Digital Services in Umico!

The country's leading mobile operator Azercell makes digital services even more accessible for its customers! Azercell’s subscribers can now activate Azercell’s digital solutions like BluTV, SberZvuk, IVI, Bookmate, NNTV via the Umico platform.

The procedure for using the service is very simple. The Umico app should be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store. Then go to the "Bonuses" page in Umico and select the "Azercell – Services with cashback" section.

Through the application, it is possible to activate daily, weekly and monthly subscription to Azercell's digital solutions. It should be noted that, currently the service fee is deducted from the balance of Azercell mobile number.

For more information about Azercell's digital product portfolio, please visit:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions.html

