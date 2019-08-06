Azercell’s Digital World is expanding into regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell held press conference on “Digital World in regions” project.

Aiming to make the innovations of the digital world more accessible to its customers, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leader of the telecommunications market of Azerbaijan, met with media representatives in the press conference, held on August 5. The press conference was dedicated to the project “Digital World in regions”, which has gained a huge interest and visited various parts of the country. Started from Nakhchivan, and then held in Sharur, Ordubad, Guba, Khachmaz and Gusar, the route of the project will cover approximately 30 regions.

Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, emphasized during his speech that, without internet and permanent connection to realize this project would be impossible. “Therefore, with the view to provide the residents of all regions of the country with equal technological opportunities, we strengthened and expanded our 4G network across the country. In the past half year, we have invested over 63 million AZN into development of the telecommunications sector. We managed to install 1007 new LTE stations, in 57 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron. In total, the number of our base stations exceeded 7,000,” Mursaliyev added.

“During our visits, we demonstrate accessibility of the services through technical capacities of mobile devices and technological innovations designed with the view to make human life more convenient,” Krasimir Genov, Head of Consumer Business Unit of “Azercell Telecom” LLC noted in his speech. Genov shared the route of the project with media representatives, as well.

Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Head of Corporate Communications Section of “Azercell Telekom” LLC, underlined the social importance of the project. Azercell’s “Mobile Eye” and “Mobile Dental” clinics, which have provided medical aid to thousands of people during their operation, join the route of the project “Digital World in regions” and with the doctors of the “Xəzər Qayğıkeşlik Layihəsi” public union, visiting boarding schools, organize free inspection and treatment. Azercell provides children with school belongings. Furthermore, Nigar Shikhlinskaya shared the latest achievements of the company in expansion of the LTE service across the country. She noted that the number of population coverage increased by 86.2%, while the number of geographical coverage increased by 61.4%, in 57 regions of the country. “The growth was spotted in daily LTE data usage, as it increased by 49.6%. Approximately, the growth of 16% was achieved in LTE download and upload speeds, as well,” Shikhlinskaya emphasized.

At the end, the media representatives were acquainted with Azercell’s mobile clinics.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az