Azercell’s Mobile Dental and Eye Clinics continue their free services

Over 150 patients, mostly representing martyrs’ families, were provided with free examination and treatment in 1Q2021

Mobile Dental and Mobile Eye Clinics of Azercell Telecom LLC, which provide free services to certain segments of the population, continued their activities in the first quarter of 2021. Doctors of the clinics examined and treated more than 150 patients free of charge during the period following all safety and hygiene regulations amid the pandemic.

Mobile clinics visited different regions of the country, serving members of the families of martyrs and veterans of the Great Patriotic War, along with orphans and low-income families. Thus, at the beginning of the year, the doctors examined 52 children from low-income families and martyrs' families at the Mobile Dental Clinic in Khudat district. Children with dental issues were provided free treatment.

Also, 105 people (i.e. 53 children, 52 adults) had free eye examinations at Azercell's Mobile Eye Clinic in the first quarter of 2021. Over 50 patients were treated in Khudat district alone. Besides, 30 people received medical aid from mobile clinic doctors at the Child and Youth Development Center No. 1 in Sumgayit.

During the reporting period, free eye check-ups were also rendered for members of the families of martyrs residing in the Bakikhanov settlement of the Sabunchu district. Also, 25 members of the “Damla Low-Income Families Support” Public Union in Baku benefited from the services of Mobile Eye Clinic.

It should be noted that the mobile clinics of Azercell Telecom LLC and providing free services to people in need of special care for more than 10 years are supported by the “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union. During this period thousands of people have been examined by doctors of Mobile Dental and Eye Clinics and undergone necessary treatment.

News.Az