Azercell's Mobile Dental and Eye Clinics continue to serve the population free of charge

More than 400 people in need of special care were examined and treated in the second quarter of 2021.

Mobile Dental and Eye Clinics of “Azercell Telecom” LLC have served more than 400 low-income people in need of special care in the last three months, observing all safety and hygiene regulations amid the pandemic.

Thus, 166 people received free medical care at Azercell's Mobile Dental Clinic in the second quarter of this year. In April, the clinic's doctors examined and treated the children of martyrs, veterans, and low-income families (46 people) in the Surakhani district. In May, about 50 students of Kalbajar Secondary School No. 56 in Masazir settlement were examined. In June, the dental problems of 71 children were eliminated by the clinic in Gurgan settlement. In total, 218 people have been treated at Azercell's Mobile Dental Clinic in the first half of this year.

Within the reporting period, Azercell's Mobile Eye Clinic, in its turn, aided people with ophthalmological problems. In the last three months, doctors of the clinic, who traveled to different regions of the country, helped 267 people. In June, 120 patients (93 adults, 27 children) have been examined and treated free of charge. There are members of the families of martyrs and veterans, children from low-income families, members of children's and youth organizations among them.

From the beginning of 2021 to date, the clinic's doctors have treated 372 people with eye problems (230 adults, 142 children). During this period, the staff of the clinic provided mobile services in Baku, Sumgayit, Pirallahi, and Zira settlements, Guba, Ujar, Kurdamir region, Siyazan region and Khudat town.

Thus, Azercell's Mobile Clinics have provided free medical services to about 600 people this year. It should be noted that the mobile clinics owned by “Azercell Telecom” LLC and providing free services to the population in need of special care for more than 10 years operate with the support of the “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union.

