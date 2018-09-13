Azercell’s Mobile Eye Clinic heading to Aghdam!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Doctors of the clinic to provide free check-ups in Ergi village

Carrying out numerous projects aimed to improve the social welfare of the people, over the past 7 years, “Mobile Eye Clinic” supported by “Azercell Telecom” LLC has become a place of hope for low-income families and children. The doctors of the clinic have been visiting boarding schools and orphanages in Baku and the regions, providing free medical service to thousands of people. This time, the doctors will receive patients in Ergi village of Aghdam district on September 14. People suffering from eye disease can benefit from this unique project by Azercell. The people visiting the Clinic will have an opportunity to be examined by qualified specialists and get necessary advice on eye protection. The patients will also be assigned eyeglass prescription, if necessary. This country-wide project will cover children deprived of parental care, elderly and low-income families in Aghdam, as well.

It is to remind that all examination and treatment under the project are conducted by "Caspian Compassion Project" Public Union with the support of Azercell. About 2300 people in total have been examined in the "Mobile Eye Clinic" in the framework of this project since last year.

Notably, over the 22 years of its operation, Azercell Telecom conducted a number of Corporate Social Responsibility projects and spent 18 718 649,12 million US dollars on different social projects contributing to entrepreneurship and human resources in the country during 1996-2017.

News.Az

News.Az