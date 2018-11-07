“Azercosmos” becomes IAF member

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been represented at the 69th annual International Astronautical Congress (IAC), one of the authoritative event in the world cosmic field, AZERTAC reports.

Hosted by ZARM, the annual Congress was attended by over 4500 representatives of world cosmic agencies, private sector, international organizations.

The Congress took place in Bremen, Germany from 1 – 5 October 2018. An intense week during which all space players gathered discussed the advancement and progress of space in its various features, in particular, this year it was targeting secure access to satellites that provide communications, timing and navigation services and remote sensing data.

IAC 2018 involved everyone offering a rich program of Plenaries, Highlight Lectures, Technical lectures as well as a Global Networking Forum and many social events abundant in networking opportunities.

During the event, the “Azercosmos” Open Joint Stock Company has become member of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

“Azercosmos” Open Joint Stock Company is a satellite operator based in Azerbaijan, and the first satellite operator in the Caucasus region. With the telecommunication satellites Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, the company provides broadband and broadcast services to customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. With the Earth Observation satellite Azersky, Azercosmos provides satellite imagery and geo-information services.

