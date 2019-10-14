Azercosmos, CaspianSAT sign partnership agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos and CaspianSAT, the company that offers offshore telecommunication services, signed a partnership agreement. According to the agreement, CaspianSAT will provide telecommunications services to the vessels operating in the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the Persian Gulf, the Volga river, and Eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, using the resources of Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 satellites.

Solutions covering basic telecommunications requirements such as internet, telephony and TV broadcasting and other additional services on vessels are offered by CaspianSAT over Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 since October 2019. News.Az

News.Az