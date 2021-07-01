Azercosmos exports services worth $19.4 million to 29 countries in January-May 2021
Azercosmos OJSC delivered services (satellite and telecom services) worth $19.4 million to 29 countries in January-May of this year, according to the June edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications.
Azercosmos` revenues from export of services for the reported term made up 90% of its total revenues, the company said.
The leading countries that used resources of Azеrcosmos are the US, the UK, France, Malaysia and the UAE.
News.Az