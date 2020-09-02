Azercosmos, Globecast ink cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos OJSC has signed a cooperation agreement with Globecast, a global media broadcasting company operating in the field of telecommunication services in Africa.

The agreement will enable the supply of advanced services to Globecast customers across Africa with increased C-band capacity on the Azerspace-1 satellite. Customers on Globecast’s platforms will now be able to receive signals from the Azerspace-1 satellite, which will enable customers to enjoy contents on entertainment, news, sports and special events coverage even in the most remote parts of Africa.

“This cooperation will provide increased opportunities and flexibility for our customers,” said Engineering Manager at Globecast Jacques Andreou.

“Globecast’s adaptable and innovative approach to the market is an important part of our service offering and allows us to achieve great success across Africa,” Chief Commercial Officer of Azercosmos Mark Guthrie said.

Azercosmos is Azerbaijan’s first ever satellite, which launched Azerspace-1 on February 8, 2013. With its high-skilled personnel and advanced technical capacity, Azercosmos has succeeded in becoming one of the driving forces of the ICT sector both in the country and region during the short period since its inception. The company operates two communications satellites - Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 plus the low-orbit satellite Azersky.

