Azercosmos, ICESCO to implement first investment project in field of space in Azerbaijan

Azercosmos and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) have signed a joint declaration aimed at implementing the first investment project in the field of space in Azerbaijan, said Advisor to the Chairman on International Relations at Azercosmos Vugar Bayramov, News.Az reports.

“This project includes such areas as tourism, agriculture, ecology, and it envisages creating innovations. The main goal is to develop the ecosystem in this area, make space satellite services, satellite technologies more accessible, as well as work together in scientific societies and launch new innovative projects,” Bayramov noted.

“We expect the project to develop the space ecosystem, as well as contribute to other areas in the economy through satellite technologies. We will drive innovations in other fields by analyzing data mainly through satellite technologies,” he added.

News.Az