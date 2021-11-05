Yandex metrika counter

Azercosmos, National Academy of Sciences of Belarus ink co-op agreement

A delegation of the Unitary Enterprise “Geoinformation Systems” of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Belarus has visited the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, News.Az reports.

During the visit, they were informed about the activities of Azercosmos, the satellites it operates and the space program of Azerbaijan. Then the delegation familiarized themselves with the Main Ground Satellite Control Center of the Azerbaijan Space Agency.

Azercosmos and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus also signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of Earth observation services. According to the agreement, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus will use images from the Azersky satellite in projects on agriculture, ecology, cartography, infrastructure planning and monitoring, as well as updating cadastral data and determining tourist routes.

