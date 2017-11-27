Azercosmos studying economic benefits for launching 4th satellite

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos OJSC is studying the economic benefits that Azerbaijan can obtain from the launch of the fourth satellite into orbit, the company told reporters.

The exact answer to this question can be announced after launching the third satellite, Azerspace-2/Intelsat-38, into orbit and realizing satellite capacities, according to AzVision.

The construction of Azerspace-2/Intelsat-38 satellite will be completed in January 2018. The launch of the satellite is planned for the 1Q18 from the launch complex located at the Kourou space center on the basis of the Ariane 5 ECA (VA-242) mission.

The French company, Arianespace, will launch the satellite into orbit. Previously, the company launched Azerbaijan’s first satellite, Azerspace/Africasat-1a.

Azerspace-2/Intelsat-38 satellite will be equipped with Ku-band transponders and is intended for providing digital broadcasting services, data transmission, etc. The life span of the satellite in orbit will be 15 years.

The second satellite of Azerbaijan will also support the DTH (Direct-to-Home) satellite broadcasting platform, which will contribute to the emergence of DTH operators in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

