Azercosmos to provide DTT Services in Tanzania

Azercosmos has signed an agreement with the digital satellite services provider Azam TV on the provision of Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DTT) services to the territory of Tanzania.

Under the agreement, the DTT services will be provided to the viewers in Tanzania via the C-band of telecommunication satellite Azerspace-1, Azercosmos told News.Az.

“We are very pleased to cooperate with the leading digital satellite service provider of East Africa, Azam TV. This agreement is a symbol of our desire to deliver highly-reliable satellite services together with our partners to the people of Tanzania,” stated Mark Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer, Azercosmos.

“We are pleased to partner with Azercosmos in our DTT services infrastructure to provide top quality tv broadcast to our viewers. Azerspace-1 was our satellite of choice based on its position & reliability over the East African region,” said Abubakar Said Salim Bakhresa, Executive Director Said Salim Bakhresa & Co Ltd.

Azercosmos is the premier satellite operator in the South Caucasus. Azerspace-1, the telecommunication satellite operated by Azercosmos, provides highly-reliable broadband and broadcast solutions to its customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. The satellite was launched in February 2013 and is equipped with 24 C-band transponders and 12 Ku-band transponders and is located at 46° East longitude. In December 2014, Azercosmos took over the rights to operate and commercialize Azersky, a high resolution (1.5m imagery products) optical Earth observation satellite and entered into the commercial business of Earth observation services, including Geo-Information services. The strategic development plans of the company included enhancing the coverage area and spectrum of satellite services. For this purpose, in 2018, Azercosmos launched its second telecommunications satellite Azerspace-2 in a geostationary orbit 45° East longitude.

Azam TV is a digital satellite service provider that is headquartered in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. Founded in 2013, the company offers the best and broadest range of content, quality customer service and use innovative new technology to give customers a better TV experience at affordable prices.

