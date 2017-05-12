Azerenerji ends 2016 on loss

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerenerji’s assets in 2016 stood at AZN 4,297,857,000, up 0.89% or AZN 38.266 million from 2015, APA-Economics reports citing to company’s consolidated financi

The audit was conducted by Deloitte.

Of this, AZN 3,710,457,000 was long-term assets, AZN 587.400 million – short-term assets.



Liabilities declined 18.4% or AZN 644.026 million to AZN 2,856,331,000, of which AZN 833.055 million are short-term liabilities, AZN 2,023,276,000 – long-term liabilities.



Debts on loans and borrowings amounted to AZN 1,800,543,000. AS at the end of 2015, this figure made up AZN 1,659,513,000.Along with this, the liabilities on state subsidies stood at AZN 114.515 million (AZN 234.677 million at the end of 2015). Payables increased AZN 79,000 or 4.52% to AZN 1,825,000.



Revenues from energy sale, joining energy network and other sales advanced AZN 76,399,000 or 10.41% to AZN 810,161,000.



Authorized capital remained unchanged at AZN 1,760,495,000, total capital surged 89.87% or AZN 682.292 million to AZN 1,441,526,000.



The OJSC paid AZN 2,789,000 as a profit tax in 2016 and ended the year on loss of AZN 108.928 million.

