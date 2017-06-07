Azeri Brothers on America’s Got Talent 2017 - VIDEO

Azerbaijani strongman from Quba, Azerbaijan performed dangerous act on America’s Got Talent 2017, Azeri American News reports.

"I think its too much the most dangerous thing on the show," said Howie.

“It was disgusting but I love it,” said Simon.

Azeri Brothers moving to the next round of the competition by getting three yeses.

News.Az

