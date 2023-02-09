Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli discloses volume of oil produced in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production during the last year. Total ACG production for the full year was on average about 415,400 barrels per day (b/d) (about 152 million barrels or 20 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (25,200 b/d), Central Azeri (104,100 b/d), West Azeri (106,400 b/d), East Azeri (64,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (76,300 b/d) and West Chirag (39,400 b/d) platforms, News.Az reports citing bp Azerbaijan.

“As part of the ACG annual work programme, a planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) was successfully implemented on the East Azeri platform in the second quarter of 2022. In accordance with the plan, production from the platform was suspended for about 15 days to enable maintenance, inspection and project works to be undertaken efficiently. The programme, which was required to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, was completed safely and on schedule,” the company said.

“At the end of the year, 141 oil wells were producing, while 41 were used for water and eight for gas injection,” added the company.

News.Az